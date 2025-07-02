Xinjiang cotton finds new path in global markets: advancing from raw material to high-tech export

(ECNS) -- In the sunlit cotton fields of Shihezi City, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, rows of vigorous cotton seedlings sway gently amid high-tech monitoring equipment. Utilizing smart agricultural systems, local farmers are boosting both the precision and quality of cotton production.

These cotton crops, further transformed through advanced processing into high-performance materials, are now finding notable success in international markets — representing not only products but advanced technology as well.

Smart agriculture drives quality and efficiency

"By applying intelligent agricultural management systems, one worker can oversee 200 mu to 300 mu (about 13.34 to 20 hectares) of cotton fields, compared with just 30 mu (2 hectares) under traditional methods," explained Ma Zhandong, General Manager of Xinjiang Tianshan Smart Agriculture Technology Co., Ltd. "Smart farming has significantly improved labor efficiency in cotton cultivation."

A smart pest monitoring lamp operates in a cotton field in Shihezi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2025. (Photo:China News Service/ Wang Jing)

The system employs a network of sensors that monitor real-time field conditions such as pest presence, groundwater levels, and weather data in real time. This technology converts traditional planting experience into digital models, enabling informed,data-driven decision-making.

"Farmers can now remotely control field operations using their smartphones," Ma explained. This not only streamlines irrigation and other processes but also enhances cotton quality and yield far beyond traditional methods.

Roughly 15 kilometers east of Shihezi, in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang cotton is being transformed into high-value technological materials.

From cotton fields to high-performance materials

One prominent example is vulcanized fiberboard, commonly known as "steel paper", made from refined cotton linters. Known for its remarkable strength and flexibility, steel paper is widely used in polishing ship hulls and automotive bodies. Due to its excellent insulation properties, it also plays a vital role in 5G base stations, electric vehicle batteries, and other cutting-edge technologies. With a fiber content as high as 99 percent, it is biodegradable and environmentally sustainable.

Yuan Yi Sci-Tech Co., Ltd. displays steel paper made from Xinjiang cotton in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jingshu)

Yuan Yi Sci-Tech Co., Ltd., the sole producer of steel paper in northwest China, sources its raw cotton exclusively from Xinjiang. "Currently, our products hold about 45 percent of the domestic market," said General Manager Hu Yue. "Demand is strong both at home and abroad." The company anticipates revenues of up to 80 million yuan (approximately USD 11 million) by 2025.

The advanced processing of Xinjiang cotton into high-value materials exemplifies how agricultural byproducts can evolve into drivers of industrial upgrading and global competitiveness.

Exporting both products and technological innovation

According to Hu Yue, nearly half of Yuan Yi's steel paper production is exported to markets across Asia and Europe — including South Korea, Italy, Turkey, and India — with export sales accounting for 35 percent of total revenue.

It is not only Xinjiang's cotton-based products that are entering global markets but also its agricultural expertise.

Wang Shengyi, Director of the Xinjiang Tianshan Agricultural Research Institute, highlighted the institute's efforts to promote water-saving irrigation technologies developed in Shihezi to countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "We aim to export a complete package of smart agricultural technology and equipment to enhance our presence in BRI nations," he noted.

Among these innovations is subsurface drip irrigation, a foundational tool in smart farming suitable for a wide range of crops, including cotton, corn, wheat, tomatoes, and chili peppers. Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd., the parent company of the institute, has already established 20 demonstration sites in 17 countries, with nearly 66,700 hectares of farmland now using the technology.

The success story of Xinjiang cotton reflects China's broader push to elevate its agricultural value chain — from traditional raw material to cutting-edge materials and globally competitive technological exports.

