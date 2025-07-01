Altay-Hemu highway in northwest China's Xinjiang opens
People pose for a photo alongside the Altay-Hemu highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 30, 2025. The 209.45-kilometer-long highway linking Altay City and Hemu Village opened officially on Monday, connecting a number of tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2025 shows the Altay-Hemu highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 209.45-kilometer-long highway linking Altay City and Hemu Village opened officially on Monday, connecting a number of tourist destinations. (Photo by Wang Youbo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 30, 2025 shows yurts for catering services run by local villagers alongside the Altay-Hemu highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 209.45-kilometer-long highway linking Altay City and Hemu Village opened officially on Monday, connecting a number of tourist destinations. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)
