New Party chief for Xinjiang appointed

Xinhua) 13:04, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has appointed Chen Xiaojiang as new Party chief for Xinjiang.

Ma Xingrui, who no longer serves as secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC, will be given another appointment, according to a decision by the CPC Central Committee.

