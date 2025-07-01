Home>>
New Party chief for Xinjiang appointed
(Xinhua) 13:04, July 01, 2025
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has appointed Chen Xiaojiang as new Party chief for Xinjiang.
Ma Xingrui, who no longer serves as secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC, will be given another appointment, according to a decision by the CPC Central Committee.
