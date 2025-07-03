Cutting-edge technologies boost edible wild mushroom industry in SW China's Yunnan

July 03, 2025

Photo shows wild mushrooms at the Nanhua international wild fungus trading market in Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

Located in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nanhua county, renowned as a "wild mushroom kingdom," is home to 1,021 known wild mushroom species, 354 of which are edible. In recent years, the county has vigorously promoted digital and intelligent technologies, injecting new vitality into the wild mushroom industry.

Sapiwu village in Yulu Bai ethnic township has installed smart environmental monitoring equipment across its wild mushroom base spanning 1,000 mu (66.67 hectares).

"The monitoring devices continuously track key environmental parameters, including humidity, temperature, and rainfall. When humidity deviates from the optimal range for mushroom growth, we receive immediate alerts, and the village activates automatic sprinklers to maintain proper moisture levels," said Chang Yan, deputy director of the county's inspection and testing institute.

This advanced monitoring system, combined with science-based measures for the growth and harvest of wild mushrooms, has led to steady production increases at the Sapiwu base. It now produces nearly 90 tonnes of mushrooms annually, generating around 3 million yuan ($418,264) in revenue.

With a stable mushroom supply, the village has stepped up efforts to develop rural tourism. During the harvest season, tourists from across the country arrive to enjoy the experience of mushroom picking. The smart monitoring system also serves as a "mushroom compass," helping visitors locate mushrooms more precisely.

At an elevated point of a wild mushroom base in Miheimen village, Wujie town, a 5-meter iron pole supports a 360-degree AI-powered camera.

Photo shows a LED screen at the Nanhua international wild fungus trading center in Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

"This AI camera can monitor multiple mushroom patches, clearly showing when mushrooms emerge and are ready for harvest via our platform," said Zhou Taorao, an official in the town.

Zhou added that integrated systems—including AI cameras, micro weather stations, and soil monitoring devices—enable the 2,000-mu base in Miheimen village to operate under comprehensive digital monitoring.

Beyond protecting mushroom patches in remote mountains, monitoring devices are connected to the Nanhua wild mushroom industry big data platform, based at the wild mushroom science popularization and exhibition hall in the county seat. This enables real-time tracking of trading conditions for key mushroom species and provides crucial information such as the distribution of wild mushroom resource across the county.

"Technologies provide strong support for relevant departments to formulate policies for the development of the wild mushroom industry," Chang said.

In addition, a unified wild mushroom trading service platform has been established, ensuring a transparent, traceable trading system.

"In the past, customers at the Nanhua international wild fungus trading market sometimes encountered disputes over vendors selling low-quality mushrooms as premium ones. To address this, we've equipped every merchant with an AI-powered intelligent electronic scale and monitor the usage," said Wu Jianqiang, chairman of Nanhua Wild Mushroom Industry Development Co., Ltd.

These smart scales feature high-definition cameras and are connected to the trading platform. "All market merchants are registered on the platform, allowing us to instantly access transaction data," Wu added.

Yang Huazhi, a livestreamer, sells mushrooms during a livestreaming session in Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

The platform also uses big data technology to display transaction details and real-time price updates for various mushroom species on large LED screens in the market.

An increasing number of merchants in the market have also become "mushroom livestreamers." Yang Huazhi, a Nanhua local, has been selling wild mushrooms online via livestream since 2022. During peak season, she and her husband process 70–80 online orders per day.

As the rainy season begins, mushroom trading is accelerating. Yang's online store now handles 40-50 daily orders during peak times, generating 6,000-7,000 yuan in revenue, more than half of her family store's total sales volume.

To meet the growing demand for livestreaming talent, Nanhua county has launched training programs for e-commerce professionals and is guiding livestreamers to develop personal brands to avoid market homogenization.

Looking ahead, Nanhua plans to fully leverage big data and cloud computing to unlock the full potential of its wild mushroom industry, said Yang Jiarong, director of the county's forestry and grassland bureau.

