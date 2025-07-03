Chinese cooling products gain traction amid European heat waves

As Europe has been in the grip of extensive heat waves since June, with sweltering conditions persisting into July, the rare, extreme heat has spurred surging demand for Chinese cooling products across the continent - from air conditioners, refrigerators and fans to hats.

An air-conditioning called PortaSplit developed by Chinese home appliance giant Midea Group and specially designed for the German market has sold 100,000 units so far. These products in both Germany and France are completely sold out and are currently out of stock, the Global Times learned from the company on Wednesday.

Financial report data shows that in 2024, the overseas revenue of Midea Group reached 169 billion yuan ($23.57 billion), a year-on-year increase of 12.01 percent. Among them, the European business, including that in Germany, has also achieved high-quality growth.

According to Haier Smart Home Co, its air conditioners so far have achieved approximately 30 percent year-on-year sales growth in Europe. In markets such as professional channels in Italy and retail channels in Spain, Haier has established a leading position, the Global Times learned from the company on Wednesday.

In addition, data from Haier revealed that its January-May exports to Europe saw a 68 percent year-on-year increase in refrigerators, a 30 percent rise in freezers, and a 51 percent surge in overall refrigeration products.

Beyond robust exports of "cooling" models of major home appliances, mini protection devices and other heat-relief products have also gained significant popularity among overseas customers amid the heat waves.

Jinyang Daily Use Products Factory, a manufacturer of mini fans in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, has also witnessed a surge in exports to Europe.

Chen Jianping, the factory manager, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the peak season for exporting fans to Europe usually runs from December to March. This year, their exports to Europe have increased by about 15 percent year-on-year.

Chen said Europe is an important export destination for the company. "We started cooperation with a European client around seven years ago. Initially, the client bought only several thousands of mini fans, but after years of cooperation, the client now buys over 10 containers of our products every year and then sell them to countries including Spain and Italy," Chen said.

An outdoor hat fitted with solar-powered fans on the brim has recently become a bestseller on cross-border e-commerce platforms. Also manufactured in Yiwu, it has seen sales of over 10,000 units and revenues exceeding 3.2 million yuan in just one month.

Jiang Yongtao, the factory director of Senwai Hat Industry, which manufactures the hats, told the Global Times that orders for this hat are pouring in. To keep up with the demand, the factory has launched six production lines.

Jiang highlighted that the patented fan system, rechargeable via solar panels or USB, is the hat's key selling point.

Data from Alibaba.com, a leading foreign trade e-commerce platform, shows that portable small fans, mobile air conditioners, icemakers, double-door refrigerators and freezers have become popular categories for purchasers in the past 30 days, with sales value increasing by nearly 77 percent year-on-year.

According to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), exports of refrigeration appliances from China increased significantly from January to May.

From January to May, China's household air conditioner exports reached $9.45 billion, up 17.8 percent year-on-year; fan exports hit $5.65 billion, a 7.1 percent year-on-year increase; and refrigerator exports amounted to $3.32 billion, up 5.1 percent year-on-year, according to the CCCME.

The booming exports of Chinese refrigeration appliances can be attributed to the dual advantages of intelligence and energy efficiency, which have become the key to unlocking overseas markets. China's comprehensive industrial system enables seamless coordination across the entire value chain of refrigeration equipment production. This not only ensures product quality but also maintains price competitiveness, allowing Chinese products to stand out in the global market, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

