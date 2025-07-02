Belgium, China vow to deepen ties, boost mutual trust

Xinhua) 11:13, July 02, 2025

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Brussels, Belgium, July 1, 2025. (Chinese Embassy in Belgium/Handout via Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Tuesday, pledging to deepen exchanges and enhance mutual trust with China.

De Wever noted that Belgium and China have enjoyed a long history of exchanges, with vibrant local-level friendly communications, and that Belgium plays a gateway role in Europe-China cooperation.

Recalling his multiple visits to China, De Wever said he was deeply impressed by China's development achievements. Despite differing perspectives, he stressed the importance of enhancing exchanges and increasing mutual trust in the face of the current complex geopolitical landscape.

Moreover, he reaffirmed Belgium's commitment to multilateralism and support for a greater autonomous Europe while expressing the hope that the upcoming European Union (EU)-China leaders' meeting will yield positive results.

De Wever also stressed that Belgium firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and this stance will not change.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted Belgium's unique role in the European integration process and China-EU relations as a founding member of the EU and host of the EU headquarters.

Wang said that China appreciates the rational and pragmatic China policy pursued by the new Belgian government and is willing to work with Belgium to carry forward the traditional friendship and advance the all-round partnership of friendly cooperation between the two countries in a steady and sustained manner.

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Brussels, Belgium, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Meanwhile, Wang said China remains committed to high-quality development and high-level opening-up, welcoming more Belgian enterprises to China to develop their businesses and hoping that Belgium will likewise provide Chinese companies investing in Belgium with a fair, secure, and predictable business environment.

Wang also said this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, which carries significant meaning as a bridge between the past and the future. The half-century-long journey of China-EU engagement has fully demonstrated that the two sides can achieve mutual respect and win-win cooperation, he added.

Amid a complex and volatile international landscape, Wang said, China and the EU, as two major forces, markets, and civilizations in the world, should uphold the positioning as partners and the main theme of win-win cooperation, strengthening communication, enhancing understanding and consolidating mutual trust to jointly safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system. Together, they should serve as an "anchor of stability" of the world and act as reliable and strong partners who support and empower each other.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues, including Ukraine.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)