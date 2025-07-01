Home>>
China imposes sanctions on former Philippine senator Francis Tolentino: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 11:24, July 01, 2025
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China decided to impose sanctions on former Philippine senator Francis Tolentino for his egregious conduct on China-related issues and prohibit him from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
For quite some time, driven by selfish interests, a handful of anti-China politicians in the Philippines have made malicious remarks and moves on issues related to China that are detrimental to China's interests and China-Philippines relations, the spokesperson said.
The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests, the spokesperson noted.
