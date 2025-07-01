Musk threatens to unseat Congressmen who vote for Trump's "big, beautiful bill"

Xinhua) 11:10, July 01, 2025

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. billionaire Elon Musk renewed his criticism of President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on Monday, threatening that the lawmakers who support it risk losing their primaries next year.

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!" he wrote on his social platform X.

"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," he noted.

In a separate post, Musk said he will support Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky -- whom Trump criticized for voting against the bill in the House and vowed to campaign against "really hard" in the GOP primary, promising "a wonderful American Patriot" would run against him.

Musk has been attacking the bill on and off since stepping down from the Department of Government Efficiency in May. He warned that the legislation will hike the debt ceiling by 5 trillion U.S. dollars, "destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country."

The bill could also directly affect Musk's electric carmaker, Tesla, by eliminating electric vehicle tax credits -- up to 4,000 dollars for a used EV and 7,500 dollars for a new one. JPMorgan Chase estimates the move could cost Tesla 1.2 billion dollars.

Musk broke his brief silence over the controversial spending bill on Saturday, calling it "utterly insane and destructive" as the package is working its way through the Senate.

