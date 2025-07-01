Suspect dead after killing 2 U.S. firefighters in ambush attack

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The suspect, believed to have shot dead two firefighters and injured another in a Sunday ambush attack in the U.S. state of Idaho, was found dead, local officials said.

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris told a press briefing Sunday night that the incident occurred early afternoon when firefighters were responding to a brush fire at Canfield Mountain near the city of Coeur d'Alene. The firefighters reported that they came under gunfire from an unknown individual hiding in the woods.

A tactical response team used cell phone data to home in on the wooded area where they found the suspect's body with a firearm nearby, Norris said, adding: "We believe that was the only shooter that was on the mountain at that time."

A spokesperson with Kootenai Health confirmed that the three firefighters were transported to the hospital, where two were dead upon arrival and the third was being treated for injuries.

The wounded firefighter "just came out of surgery" and "is in stable condition," the county sheriff told reporters.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the suspect. With the fire rapidly approaching, they had to "scoop up" the body of the suspect for further investigation, Norris said.

"We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional," Norris said. "These firefighters did not have a chance."

According to an earlier statement released by the county sheriff, a shelter-in-place order was lifted Sunday night, and the wildfire remains active.

