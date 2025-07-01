Trump signs executive order terminating Syria sanctions: White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 30, 2025. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order terminating Syria sanctions, according to the White House website. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order terminating Syria sanctions, according to the White House website.
Trump "signed a historic Executive Order terminating the Syria sanctions program to support the country's path to stability and peace," the White House said in a fact sheet.
"The Order removes sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on Bashar al-Assad... The Order permits the relaxation of export controls on certain goods and waives restrictions on certain foreign assistance to Syria," said the White House.
Under the order, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is directed to "explore avenues for sanctions relief at the United Nations to support stability in Syria."
Syria has been designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism by the United States since December 1979. Additional sanctions and restrictions were added in May 2004 with the issuance of Executive Order 13338, while in May 2011, the U.S. government imposed additional sanctions targeting key sectors of the Syrian economy.
In remarks to an investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, Trump announced that he planed to lift sanctions on Syria.
