Southern California wildfire spreads rapidly, prompts evacuations
LOS ANGELES, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A rapidly-expanding brush fire in Southern California has scorched more than 2,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders, local authorities said Monday.
The blaze, dubbed the Wolf Fire, ignited around 3 p.m. Sunday near Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail in Riverside County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported.
Firefighters made significant progress overnight, Cal Fire said. Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple aircraft, have been deployed to battle the flames and establish containment lines.
As of Monday afternoon, the fire was reported to be just 10 percent contained.
Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for nearby communities, according to Cal Fire.
Photos
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub
Related Stories
- Suspect dead after killing 2 U.S. firefighters in ambush attack
- Trump administration escalates legal battles with Los Angeles
- Trump signs executive order terminating Syria sanctions: White House
- Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill reveals divisions in Washington
- Trump's tax and spending bill faces Democratic resistance, GOP divisions as Senate debate begins
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.