Southern California wildfire spreads rapidly, prompts evacuations

Xinhua) 09:54, July 01, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A rapidly-expanding brush fire in Southern California has scorched more than 2,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders, local authorities said Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Wolf Fire, ignited around 3 p.m. Sunday near Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail in Riverside County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported.

Firefighters made significant progress overnight, Cal Fire said. Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple aircraft, have been deployed to battle the flames and establish containment lines.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was reported to be just 10 percent contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for nearby communities, according to Cal Fire.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)