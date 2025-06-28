Iran postpones full airspace reopening till Saturday
TEHRAN, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Iran has postponed the full reopening of its airspace until Saturday afternoon, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The decision was made to ensure the safety and security of passengers and flights and in view of the reopening of the country's eastern airspace to domestic and international flights, the IRNA quoted Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Majid Akhavan as saying.
He said the country's airspace in the northern, southern and western parts will remain closed until 14:00 local time on Saturday (1030 GMT).
The ministry had announced on Wednesday night the reopening of its eastern airspace, saying the move aimed to gradually restore air traffic to pre-conflict levels.
Iran closed its airspace on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas. Following a 12-day areial conflict, a ceasefire between the two sides was achieved on Tuesday.
