Trending in China | Gong fans
(People's Daily App) 16:37, June 27, 2025
Gong bamboo fans have been handcrafted in Zigong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province for over a century, earning them recognition as a national intangible cultural heritage. Watch to appreciate the exquisite artistry behind each fan.
