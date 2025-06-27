Trending in China | Gong fans

June 27, 2025

Gong bamboo fans have been handcrafted in Zigong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province for over a century, earning them recognition as a national intangible cultural heritage. Watch to appreciate the exquisite artistry behind each fan.

(Source: Kuaishou)

