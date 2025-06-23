China Intangible Cultural Heritage Week held in Dhaka, Bangladesh
People visit an exhibition during the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Week held at the BRAC University in Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 22, 2025. The five-day China Intangible Cultural Heritage Week kicked off here on Sunday. The exhibition, main part of the event, featured dozens of outstanding Chinese artworks, including elegant lady paintings and Dongba pictographic calligraphy, as well as some Chinese intangible cultural heritage crafts. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)
Photos
