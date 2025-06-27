Home>>
China, Ecuador sign cooperation plan on promoting Belt and Road Initiative
(Xinhua) 13:09, June 27, 2025
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Ecuador signed a cooperation plan on promoting the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing on Friday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ecuadorian counterpart Daniel Noboa witnessed the signing of the inter-governmental document after their meeting at the Great Hall of the People.
