Cultural and tourism promotion event for China's Fujian held in Cairo
Artists stage a performance during a cultural and tourism promotion event for southeast China's Fujian Province, in Cairo, Egypt, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Guests watch a puppet performance during a cultural and tourism promotion event for southeast China's Fujian Province, in Cairo, Egypt, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Guests taste tea from China during a cultural and tourism promotion event for southeast China's Fujian Province, in Cairo, Egypt, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Guests attend a cultural and tourism promotion event for southeast China's Fujian Province, in Cairo, Egypt, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
