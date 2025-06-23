Ceremony worshiping Fuxi held in Tianshui City, China's Gansu

Xinhua) 09:04, June 23, 2025

Children play guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, at Fuxi Temple in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

Tianshui is known as the birthplace of the mythical figure, who is worshiped for his contribution to teaching people about fishing, hunting and animal husbandry. According to historical records, the annual commemoration of Fuxi has a history of more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a form of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, attends a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, speaks at an interview after attending a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

Actresses perform during a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

This photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

Actresses perform during a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

Actresses perform during a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

Actresses perform during a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

Actors and actresses perform during a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2025. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

This photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Saturday in the city of Tianshui.

