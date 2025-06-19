China's Hainan holds event to mark Cultural and Natural Heritage Day

Xinhua) 16:52, June 19, 2025

A performance of Hainan Bayin (also known as Hainan Eight Tunes) and Zhongpan dance is staged at the administration office of ancient Dingan county in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, June 18, 2025. An event featuring intangible cultural heritage to mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was held at the administration office of ancient Dingan county of south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors watch a performance at the administration office of ancient Dingan county in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, June 18, 2025. An event featuring intangible cultural heritage to mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was held at the administration office of ancient Dingan county of south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Artists give a Hainan Bayin, or Hainan Eight Tunes performance at the administration office of ancient Dingan county in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, June 18, 2025. An event featuring intangible cultural heritage to mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was held at the administration office of ancient Dingan county of south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors watch a performance at the administration office of ancient Dingan county in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, June 18, 2025. An event featuring intangible cultural heritage to mark the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day was held at the administration office of ancient Dingan county of south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

