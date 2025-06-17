Chinese traditional opera, music performed in Belgrade

BELGRADE, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Applause filled the China Cultural Center in Belgrade on Monday afternoon as visitors gathered for a performance of traditional Chinese opera and music, celebrating 70 years of China-Serbia friendship.

Titled "Resonance of the Silk Road, Echoes of the Timeless Opera," the event featured excerpts from Cantonese opera classics, including The Siege of the Valley, The Flowery Princess, and The Story of the Burning Incense, performed by artists from the Guangzhou Cantonese Opera Troupe. The program also included instrumental solos, a long-sleeve dance, a martial arts display, and a guest performance by Serbia's National Ensemble "Kolo".

Li Xiaoqing, director of the China Theatre Arts Centre under the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles (CFLAC), described the exchange performance as more than just a rich artistic feast.

"We hope that through such events, our Serbian friends will gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture, and that our friendship and mutual trust will continue to grow. At the same time, this provides a new platform for Chinese opera to reach a global audience," she said.

Miomir Djordjevic, State Secretary at Serbia's Ministry of Culture, emphasized that cultural cooperation is a cornerstone of Serbia-China relations, adding that the ministry is a reliable partner in promoting both Chinese culture in Serbia and Serbian culture in China.

The performance was hosted by the China Theatre Association, the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, and the Belt and Road Institute, and co-organized by the Guangzhou Cantonese Opera Troupe and cultural institutions in Serbia.

