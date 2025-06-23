Taiwan holds worship ceremony for mythical ancestor Fuxi

Children perform at a ceremony worshiping Fuxi in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jianhua)

TAIPEI, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of people attended a ceremony to worship Fuxi, the mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in New Taipei City in Taiwan on Saturday.

The event took place at the same time as a similar ceremony held in Tianshui in northwestern Gansu Province, where Fuxi is believed to have been born.

This is the 12th consecutive year that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have simultaneously held ceremonies of worship for the legendary figure, since the first such ceremonies took place in 2014.

During the 2025 event in Taiwan, which was held at Xianse Temple in New Taipei City, representatives from various sectors in Taiwan followed ancient rites, offering flowers and paying respects to the sacred statue of Fuxi via either bowing or prostration.

Wang Jin-pyng, chief ceremony officiant and former leader of Taiwan's legislature, expressed hope that the ritual would help promote the spirit of Fuxi in Taiwan -- fostering cultural confidence and a sense of national identity.

Lee Chien-lung, an associate officiant who is also in charge of Xianse Temple, said the grand ceremony not only honors ancestral virtues, but also educates and inspires younger generations.

"This is a reflection of the continuous inheritance of Chinese culture," Lee said. He added that he hoped that young people would come to understand the richness of Chinese civilization, and recognize that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a common Chinese heritage.

In Chinese mythology, Fuxi is generally believed to have composed a calendar, invented "Bagua," or "Eight Trigrams," and taught people about hunting, fishing and domestication.

This photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows a ceremony worshiping Fuxi in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Jianhua)

