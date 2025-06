Voices from CSAE | Nepali ambassador: China's agricultural technologies can light up Asia's future

(People's Daily App) 15:50, June 24, 2025

Krishna Prasad Oli, ambassador of Nepal to China, told the People's Daily that China's advanced agricultural technologies could bring prosperity to Asia through cooperation.

(Produced by Zou Yun, Ye Chuanzeng and intern Zhao Liyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)