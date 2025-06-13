Feature: Chinese agri-tech firms shine at Kenya expo

Xinhua) 13:23, June 13, 2025

NAIROBI, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The hum of excited conversations filled the air as visitors navigated the bustling aisles of the 10th Agritec Africa, an international exhibition and conference on agriculture technology currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

Among the attendees was 51-year-old Henry Wesonga, a farmer from Trans-Nzoia County in northwestern Kenya, who listened attentively as representatives from Beijing Ecoman Biotech Com., Ltd., explained the benefits of biological pest control over conventional chemical methods.

"Years of using synthetic agrochemicals on my horticultural crops to control harmful insects have jeopardized my access to lucrative export markets," Wesonga told Xinhua on Thursday. "I want to use Chinese bio-sustainable products for effective pests control."

Emmanuel Monga, marketing specialist for international business at Ecoman Biotech, said that Chinese firms have developed green pest control technologies that offer farmers viable alternatives to chemical insecticides.

Monga noted that the company also provides affordable solar-powered devices that monitor and trap pests like fruit flies and the false codling moth -- both common threats to crops in many African countries.

The three-day expo, organized by Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, brought together more than 100 exhibitors from 13 countries.

Desmond Mwanza, a farmer based in Kitui County in eastern Kenya, said he was particularly impressed by the booth run by Inner Mongolia Longze Water Saving Irrigation Technology, which showcased products designed for conserving water.

"My land is located in an arid area with unpredictable rainfall," the 42-year-old farmer said. "I'm considering purchasing drip irrigation hoses from the Chinese company."

Meanwhile, Edwin Muriuki, a poultry and dairy farmer, praised the offerings at the booth of China Animal Husbandry Industry Com., Ltd., which showcased drugs to treat Newcastle disease, a major challenge for Kenyan poultry farmers.

Jiang Chunyang, business manager for the export department at the company, said their specialized veterinary products are designed to enhance livestock productivity in Kenya.

Also in attendance was Nicholas Nyakundi, owner of a 12-acre tea plantation in Kisii County in western Kenya. He traveled about 300 km to attend the expo and spent much of his time engaging with representatives from Hangzhou Ochizaki Tea Machinery Com., Ltd.

"With a Chinese tea-plucking machine, I'll be able to harvest 500 kg of tea per day with just one worker, instead of 10," he said. "That would significantly boost my farm's profits."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)