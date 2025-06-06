Chinese agricultural experts conduct rice cultivation training in Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The 12th Chinese Agricultural Technical Assistance Mission in Guinea-Bissau has conducted a high-yield rice cultivation training course in the central Bafata region, aimed at boosting local grain production and strengthening agricultural development.

Held from Tuesday to Thursday, the course offered systematic training in key rice-farming techniques for agricultural officials, farmers, and technicians from across the country. More than 210 participants from major rice-producing regions, including agricultural authority staff and large-scale rice growers, took part in the program.

Chinese experts introduced the integrated concept of "quality seeds, good practices, and advanced techniques," covering topics such as seedling cultivation, field management, and integrated pest and disease control. The instruction was tailored to Guinea-Bissau's environmental conditions and farming practices.

During a field demonstration, Liao Zuoyi, a member of the Chinese expert team, explained essential techniques to participants while holding a rice panicle in his hands.

"Our goal is not only to increase yields," he said, "but also to help farmers adopt sustainable farming methods. Only when the roots grow deep can the rice plants resist lodging and achieve high productivity."

Lai Biai, a farmer from the Oio region, said that he had previously relied on traditional farming experience, but his yields had been declining in recent years. This training, he noted, was his first exposure to modern, systematic rice cultivation.

"In the past, we depended entirely on luck for a good harvest," he said. "Now, with help from the Chinese experts, we've been given the key to a bumper crop."

To support the training, the expert team distributed Portuguese-language materials and set up a long-term technical follow-up mechanism to help farmers apply the skills in practice.

"Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime," said Zheng Junjie, head of the Chinese team. "We hope these technologies will take root in Guinea-Bissau like seeds, bringing lasting benefits to more farmers."

