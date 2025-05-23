Poultry in motion

(People's Daily App) 13:54, May 23, 2025

A chicken farm in Yanshan village, Taishun county, East China's Zhejiang Province, uses a homemade monorail system to move feed and supplies across hilly terrain. The farm, known as Pingfan Ge, spans several hilltops and houses about 11,000 chickens. The system, built by farmers on site, reduces the need for manual transport and streamlines daily operations. Lin Xuanlong, a 25-year-old farm worker, said the monorail has eased feeding and supply runs. The farm is operated by a team of seven. The setup has drawn online attention for its unusual approach to agricultural logistics.

