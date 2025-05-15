Chinese vice premier urges all-out summer harvest efforts

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, makes arrangements for the summer harvest at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in Beijing, capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Wednesday called for all-out efforts to ensure the summer harvest and consolidate the foundations of grain production.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while making arrangements for the summer harvest at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Liu noted that summer planting, harvesting and field management are crucial to meeting the whole year's grain production target. He called for strengthened field management and meteorological monitoring and early warning during later stages of summer grain production.

He also urged the careful organization of summer grain purchases, and called for the connection between production and sales to be strengthened while guarding against natural disasters such as droughts, torrential rains, plant diseases and pests.

All relevant local authorities should shoulder their responsibilities and coordinate with one another to ensure summer harvest purchases, transportation and funds, the vice premier stressed.

