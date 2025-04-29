New genetic breakthrough promises larger peanut yields

Xinhua) 13:03, April 29, 2025

SYDNEY, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Australian and Chinese scientists have uncovered key genetic variations that could significantly boost peanut crop yields, Australia's Murdoch University has revealed.

By assembling the first comprehensive pangenome of peanuts, the global team of researchers identified crucial structural changes influencing seed size and weight, two traits vital for maximizing production, according to a news release of Murdoch University in Western Australia on Monday.

In a world-first discovery, they identified that deleting the Aharf2-2 gene, which normally restricts seed growth, leads to significantly larger seeds, it said.

The study analyzed the genome-wide diversity of 269 peanut accessions, including wild species, landraces, and improved varieties. Researchers discovered significant genetic differences and highlighted variations directly linked to larger seed development.

Notably, the team traced the evolution of cultivated peanuts, finding that a gene regulating cell division, and therefore seed size, was missing in all 61 wild species studied, according to the study published in Nature Genetics.

"This study offers the most comprehensive genomic variation resource of peanuts to date and will be an invaluable tool for peanut breeding and crop breeding efforts going forward," said Prof. Rajeev Varshney, director of Murdoch University's Center for Crop and Food Innovation.

Prof. Peter Davies, pro-vice chancellor of Murdoch University and director of the university's Food Futures Institute, said beyond peanuts, these insights into seed size regulation could benefit other key crops like cotton and rapeseed.

The pangenome, which covers both wild and cultivated peanut species, provides a critical foundation for future genetic enhancement in legumes and other important crops, according to the study led by scientists from Murdoch University, and China's Henan Agricultural University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

