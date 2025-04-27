From caviar to macadamia nuts, luxury food from China edges into world high-end market

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- High-end ingredients originally from the West are now evolving into new specialties of Chinese counties, captivating gourmands worldwide with high-quality products and affordable prices, while simultaneously creating fortunes for local residents.

Thanks to China's vast territory and diverse climates, many ingredients, such as caviar, foie gras, olives and macadamia nuts, have found ideal growing conditions here. By leveraging its strengths in large-scale production, the country has become a key player in the global supply chain of luxury foods.

"BLACK GOLD" IN CHINA -- AFFORDABILITY MEETS EXCELLENCE

It is well known that caviar, the flavorful roes of sturgeon, is one of the world's greatest delicacies. Yet fewer people may realize that China now accounts for 60 percent of worldwide caviar production, making it the top producer and exporter of this gourmet food.

Quzhou County, in east China's Zhejiang Province, is a Chinese caviar hub. It is home to Kaluga Queen, a leading caviar brand in China that has maintained its position of the global sales champion for 10 consecutive years.

Kaluga Queen caviar has been exported to 46 countries, including France, Germany and the United States. The key to its success in global markets lies in its consistent quality and competitive pricing, according to sources with the company behind the brand.

For caviar production, quality is always paramount. "Sturgeon farming demands patience and perseverance as the fish takes generally between seven years to two decades to mature. It requires the spirit of craftsmanship," says Wang Bin, founder of Kaluga Queen.

"Sturgeon No. 1," a hybrid developed by the firm behind Kaluga Queen, yields plump, elastic roes favored by Michelin chefs. To ensure efficient, large-scale and stable output, the firm uses AI-powered drones for fish counting, achieving an accuracy rate of up to 98 percent.

A 2023 report by the online platform Taobao revealed that, the average price of imported caviar is 12.9 yuan (about 1.79 U.S. dollars) per gram, while that of domestic caviar is only 8.5 yuan per gram.

"The vast land and abundant cold water resources in China provide a solid foundation for large-scale cultivation, enabling the country to achieve price advantages," said Liu Heguang, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

SMALL NUTS, BIG INDUSTRY

Macadamia nuts, also known as Hawaiian nuts, originate from Australia but have brought fortune to many Chinese villagers.

These nuts were first introduced to China in the 1990s when over 400 saplings were planted in the mountainous Yongde County of Lincang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

With an average annual temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and over 2,000 hours of sunshine per year, Lincang provided an ideal growing environment for these nut trees.

After more than 30 years of cultivation, technological breakthroughs, and industrial development, Lincang has become the world's largest macadamia production base. It boasts a planting area of 2.63 million mu (about 175,000 hectares), which accounts for 40 percent of the global total with an annual output of 109,000 tonnes.

Recently, "Lincang nuts" were added to China's geographical indication product protection list. This marks the transformation of macadamia nuts from a foreign delicacy into a local specialty, elevating them to the status of a premium agricultural product from China.

In 2024, the nut industry has created jobs for 216,400 households in Lincang, benefiting 744,500 local people and offering an average income of 4,432 yuan per person.

Additionally, the industrial chain has extended to high value-added fields such as fruit oil and cosmetics, with the comprehensive output value exceeding 10 billion yuan in 2024.

Wang Xining, a local villager who used to grow sugarcane, earned just 10,000 to 20,000 yuan a year before. However, after switching to growing macadamias a decade ago, his annual income has soared to 2-3 million yuan, allowing him to build multiple two-story houses for his family.

"You could say that the houses are built with nuts," said Wang.

Ye Qiongwei, deputy dean of the Business School at Yunnan University of Finance and Economics, noted that such local specialties not only boost rural incomes in China but also meet global demand for high-quality food.

In fact, nearly 80 percent of the world's macadamia nuts now comes from China. The strong international demand will further drive the industry's sustainable growth in the country.

Behind this expansion lies strong support from both technology and policy. In recent years, Lincang established an international macadamia research and development center, which employs dozens of experts from home and abroad. It is also home to China's only national-level key lab for nut testing. These efforts have led to critical technology breakthroughs in areas such as breeding and pest control.

"China's agricultural sector is open to global cooperation," said the researcher Liu. "Its vast land and abundant resources offer immense opportunities for global agricultural development and market expansion."

It's a win-win cooperation that strengthens global supply chains and benefits people worldwide, he added.

