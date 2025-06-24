Senior lawmaker hails National Security Law's contribution at 10th anniversary

Xinhua) 09:49, June 24, 2025

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, addresses a symposium on China's National Security Law, which took effect on July 1, 2015, in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's National Security Law has significantly advanced the modernization of the country's system and capacity for national security over the past decade, senior lawmaker Li Hongzhong said Monday.

Addressing a symposium held in Beijing, Li, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, highlighted the legislation's role in implementing the holistic approach to national security since it took effect on July 1, 2015.

Li stressed the Party's absolute leadership over national security affairs, calling for coordinated development and security efforts.

He also underscored the need to keep national security initiatives people-centered and grounded in public participation while modernizing the system and capacity for national security in accordance with the law.

Stressing that political security remains a top priority, he urged continuous improvements to China's national security legislation and a more professional, efficient law enforcement and judicial system to tackle emerging risks.

