Abstract of white paper on China's national security in new era

Xinhua) 15:10, May 12, 2025

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Information Office of China's State Council on Monday issued a white paper titled "China's National Security in the New Era." An abstract is as follows:

In the new era, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core creatively proposed a holistic approach to national security, established a national security commission under the CPC Central Committee, comprehensively deepened the reform of the system and mechanisms for national security, and accelerated the modernization of the national security system and capabilities.

China's national security in the new era is one that takes the people's security as its ultimate goal, political security as the fundamental task, and national interests as the guiding principle.

It is also one that serves and promotes high-quality development, supports further expansion of high-level opening up, and operates under the rule of law. China coordinates its own security and common security, opposes the generalization of security, does not implement security coercion, and does not accept threats and pressure. The country adheres to independence and self-confidence and the path of national security with Chinese characteristics.

I. China injects certainty and stability into a world of change and disorder

Currently, China has entered a critical period of building itself into a stronger country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization. Facing the complex situation of deepening adverse effects brought by changes in the external environment and increasing internal risks and challenges, China pursues a national rejuvenation strategy amid global changes of a scale unseen in a century. The country has maintained overall stability and steady progress in national security. China works together with Asia-Pacific countries to uphold regional peace and development. These inject stability into a volatile and unstable world.

II. A holistic approach to national security guides national security efforts in the new era

A holistic approach to national security fully draws on the essence of fine traditional Chinese culture and systematically summarizes the theoretical achievements and practical experiences of the CPC in safeguarding national security. It is the first major strategic thinking established as the guiding principle for national security efforts since the founding of the People's Republic of China. It is an important component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and represents a major theoretical contribution from contemporary China to the global community.

A holistic approach to national security emphasizes taking the people's security as its ultimate goal, political security as the fundamental task, economic security as the foundation, military, technological, cultural, and social security as the guarantee, and promoting international security as the support. It takes coordinated steps to ensure development and security, external and internal security, homeland and public security, traditional and non-traditional security, and China's own security and common security. It both upholds national security and creates the conditions for ensuring it. With this new security architecture, China will be able to better safeguard its new pattern of development.

III. Providing solid support for the steady and continued progress of Chinese modernization

In the new era, focusing on achieving national strategic goals and implementing a holistic approach to national security, China's national security firmly fulfills the major responsibilities entrusted by the Party and the people. It upholds the Party's position as the governing party and the socialist system, improves the people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, ensures high-quality development, safeguards national territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests, and ensures the safety and reliability of emerging fields. It forestalls and defuses various risks in the process of advancing Chinese modernization, fortifies the security shield essential to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and provides strategic support for promoting world peace and development.

IV. Reinforcing security in development and pursuing development in security

In the new era, China has clearly identified the coordination of development and security as one of the major principles of governance, integrating it into the overall framework of economic and social development. The country remains unwavering in advancing high-quality development as its "primary task" while prioritizing the safeguarding of national security as its "paramount mission." By unifying development and security, China ensures they are jointly planned, holistically deployed, and mutually reinforced.

As China continues to grow by coordinating opening up and security, its door will only open wider. The nation emphasizes leveraging international rules to uphold security while opening up, drawing on global best practices to accelerate the establishment of modernized risk prevention and control mechanisms. It is refining institutional frameworks to guard against external risks while remaining committed to opening up, fostering synergy between openness and security.

V. Implementing the Global Security Initiative and promoting the common security of the world

The Global Security Initiative advocated by China addresses the urgent need of the international community to uphold world peace and prevent conflicts. It echoes the shared aspirations of the vast majority of nations for win-win cooperation over hegemony and bullying, aligning with humanity's common pursuit of lasting peace and universal security. The initiative offers a new pathway to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, tackle global security challenges, and improve global security governance.

China advocates strengthening global security governance by practicing the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration in engaging in global governance. It upholds true multilateralism, promotes adherence to international law, and drives reforms to make the global security governance system fairer, more equitable, and responsive to the will and interests of the majority of countries. This approach better meets practical needs in addressing global challenges.

VI. Advancing the modernization of the national security system and capacity through deepening reforms

On its new journey in the new era, China is comprehensively deepening reforms with greater emphasis on coordinating development and security, elevating the priority of safeguarding national security, and accelerating the modernization of its national security system and capacity. By 2035, China aims to fully strengthen the system and capacity, creating a robust security shield for the basic realization of socialist modernization. A unified blueprint has been laid across four dimensions: the national security system, public security governance mechanisms, social governance systems, and foreign-related national security mechanisms.

Guided by reform and innovation, and focusing on systematic and institutional improvements, China is refining its national security mechanisms. It emphasizes synergy and efficiency, law-based thinking, technological empowerment, and grassroots foundations to achieve a healthy interaction between high-quality development and high-level security.

In the new era, China's national security has evolved through comprehensive reform, grown through great struggles, and strengthened through Chinese modernization. As the nation strives toward building a strong country and national rejuvenation, it remains committed to safeguarding its hard-won security, protecting people's safety, and upholding global peace. China will continue to lead the way in peaceful development, promote global stability and prosperity, and work hand in hand with all other nations to build, share, and sustain international common security and strive for a world of lasting peace and universal security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)