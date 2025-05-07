China to take all measures necessary to push back against infiltration, sabotage activities from overseas: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:28, May 07, 2025

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China will take all measures necessary to resolutely push back against infiltration and sabotage activities from overseas and defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when answering a question that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on May 1 posted two Chinese-language videos on social media. CIA official said that the videos are "aimed at recruiting Chinese officials to steal secrets."

Lin said that the United States has long been using all kinds of despicable methods to steal other countries' secrets, interfere in their internal affairs and commit subversion. "Such behavior severely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and seriously endangers international security and stability."

The Chinese-language videos posted by the CIA on social media are another solid confession of what the United States does, Lin said.

Lin noted that the United States not only maliciously smears and attacks China, but also blatantly attempts to lure Chinese personnel, even government officials, to be their informants. "This is a serious infringement on China's national interest and pure political provocation."

"China strongly condemns this. We will take all measures necessary to resolutely push back against infiltration and sabotage activities from overseas and defend national sovereignty, security and development interests," Lin said.

