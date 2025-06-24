9th China-South Asia Expo seals deals worth 8.66 bln yuan

Xinhua) 09:43, June 24, 2025

KUNMING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The 9th China-South Asia Expo has secured deals worth over 8.66 billion yuan (around 1.21 billion U.S. dollars) so far, according to a press conference during the ongoing event held in Kunming, Yunnan Province, southwest China, on Monday.

According to the provincial department of commerce, a total of 163 agreements have been signed as of Monday. This includes 150 contracts valued at 8.3 billion yuan, 12 letters of intent totaling 213 million yuan, and one framework procurement agreement worth 150 million yuan.

The deals cover agricultural and food products, minerals, chemicals, machinery and equipment, as well as apparel, footwear, and headwear.

The expo has facilitated over 20 cooperation agreements focused on supply chain services, international logistics, overseas warehouse construction, and the development of smart port facilities.

Running from June 19th to 24th, the expo has drawn participants from 73 countries, regions, and international organizations. Over 2,500 enterprises are exhibiting, achieving full coverage of all South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

