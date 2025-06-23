Chinese premier to attend 2025 Summer Davos

Xinhua) 16:23, June 23, 2025

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC), also known as the Summer Davos, in Tianjin from June 24 to 25, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced here on Monday.

Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening plenary and deliver a special address, meet with foreign guests, and have a conversation with representatives of the foreign business community, Guo said.

President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Senegal Ousmane Sonko, and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh will attend the AMNC, according to Guo.

Over 1,700 representatives from the political, business, academic and media communities of over 90 countries and regions will also take part in the AMNC, Guo added.

