China launches satellite Chinasat-9C
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the satellite Chinasat-9C blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 20, 2025. The satellite Chinasat-9C was launched at 8:37 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xu Lihao/Xinhua)
XICHANG, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into space on Friday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
The satellite Chinasat-9C was launched at 8:37 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully.
The launch marks the 582nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the satellite Chinasat-9C blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 20, 2025. The satellite Chinasat-9C was launched at 8:37 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xu Lihao/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches Shijian-26 satellite into space
- China's new satellite industry city takes shape with ground station project approved
- China launches satellite for natural disaster monitoring
- China's new satellite industry city takes shape with ground station project approved
- China launches internet satellite group
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.