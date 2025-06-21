China launches satellite Chinasat-9C

Xinhua) 09:14, June 21, 2025

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the satellite Chinasat-9C blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 20, 2025. The satellite Chinasat-9C was launched at 8:37 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xu Lihao/Xinhua)

XICHANG, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite into space on Friday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The satellite Chinasat-9C was launched at 8:37 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 582nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the satellite Chinasat-9C blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 20, 2025. The satellite Chinasat-9C was launched at 8:37 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Xu Lihao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)