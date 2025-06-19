Growing Chinese market offers greater stability, opportunity to world economy

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- From durian plantations to iron ore mines, producers around the world are placing their bets on China's consumption boom.

As the world's second-largest importer, China boasts a vast market of 1.4 billion increasingly prosperous individuals. This market is offering much-needed stability amid subdued global growth and rising protectionism and unilateralism.

As China strives to stimulate domestic demand across the board while expanding voluntary and unilateral opening up in an orderly manner, its vast market will create more opportunities and choices for the world.

A MARKET TOO BIG TO IGNORE

A freshly harvested durian in Malaysia can now land on a Chinese plate within a day -- a logistic sprint to satisfy China's growing appetite for the "king of fruits."

Eyeing a bigger slice of the multi-billion-U.S. dollar market in China, the Southeast Asian country began exporting fresh durian to China last August, adding to its existing trade in frozen pulp and processed products.

"Over 70 percent of Malaysia's durian exports went to China between 2017 and 2023," said Edwyn Chiang, secretary general of the Malaysia International Durian Industry Development Association.

The durian frenzy in China, the world's top consumer of the spiky fruit, epitomizes the nation's broad import appetite. From Brazilian soybeans to German machinery, the breadth of China's consumption continues to buoy global trade even as other engines sputter.

Boosting imports is critical to China's high-quality development. By bringing in high-quality foreign goods and services, they not only directly meet domestic production and consumption needs, but also stimulate market competition, elevate overall supply standards, and ultimately fulfill people's aspirations for better lives, said Yu Chunhai, a professor at Renmin University of China.

AN ANCHOR OF STABILITY

Nearly half a world away, in Nyagatare, a district in Rwanda's eastern province, the sun beats down on the vibrant chili fields of Gashora Farm PLC, where a story of cooperation and prosperity is unfolding.

The farm's link to the Chinese market began in 2018 when Managing Director Dieudonne Twahirwa attended the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. "The Chinese market is enormous. We saw strong demand for Rwandan dried chili," Twahirwa said.

In 2024, the Gashora Farm partnered China's Hunan Modern Agriculture International Development Co., Ltd. to launch the Rwanda-Hunan Chili Pepper Industry Demonstration Project. Under a contract farming model, the project covers 100 hectares and spans the entire value chain -- from seedling cultivation to export. In the first season following the signing of the deal, 200 tonnes of dried chili were shipped to China.

"The Chinese market offers more than orders. It brings stability and investment," said Twahirwa.

Chili is among the growing number of African products entering the Chinese market. In the first five months of 2025, China's imports of African coffee, cocoa beans and frozen strawberries surged 145.7 percent, 88.6 percent, and 82 percent, respectively, according to Chinese customs data.

"China's expanding imports directly benefit other countries by creating more trade opportunities. For instance, more African products are entering the Chinese market thanks to China's favorable trade policy for the region," said Bai Ming, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.

China has recently announced that it is ready to negotiate and sign the agreement of China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development to implement the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines for 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

CHALLENGES REMAIN

Despite China's huge potential to expand imports, challenges and difficulties remain due to the uncertainty of international trade policies and slowing global economic growth, experts cautioned. This trend is evident in the recent decline of imports into China.

Commenting on the decline of imports in May, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) spokesperson Fu Linghui said at a press conference early this week that slowing global trade growth inevitably affected China's import growth and the restrictive trade measures by some countries also had adverse effects on imports. The drop in international commodity prices, meanwhile, also impacted import data. In the first five months of 2025, the average prices of China's imported iron ore, crude oil, coal and soybeans all decreased.

As China makes efforts to promote economic restructuring and consumption-led growth, Bai noted that it would be an exaggeration to say that the decline in imports in recent months indicates weak progress in China's transition toward consumption-driven growth.

The latest NBS data showed that China's consumer spending in May posted its strongest growth in nearly 18 months, with retail sales of consumer goods expanding 6.4 percent year on year in May, a 1.3-percentage-point increase from April.

Bai said China's import expansion would also hinge on the availability of high-quality and price-friendly foreign products, and whether foreign supplies can match the country's consumption needs. He added that some countries' restrictive measures on exports to China further complicated the matter.

