Tech reshapes China's garment industry

People's Daily Online) 16:16, June 18, 2025

"I reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma at 6:29 a.m. on May 25, 2025, and returned to the Mount Qomolangma base camp at 12:30 a.m. the next day. All is well," wrote Li Shengtao, a national first-class mountaineer from northwest China's Gansu Province, on WeChat Moments.

Photo taken from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri county of Xigaze city in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma at sunset. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Li's success is partly credited to professional mountaineering gear from Chinese clothing brand Bosideng. The company's down jackets have helped Chinese climbers on Mount Qomolangma since 1998, with continuous upgrading driven by technological advances.

In recent years, domestic Chinese clothing brands like Bosideng have increasingly embraced advanced technologies.

From AI-powered design and intelligent production to the use of new materials, and from conventional products to multi-functional apparel, many companies are actively pursuing independent and original technological breakthroughs, accelerating the emergence of new productive forces in the textile industry.

Robots now walk the runway, while AI-powered software enables intelligent pattern-making, and the AI platform DeepSeek acts as designers' "personal assistant."

Data indicates that the global AI-enabled fashion market is projected to reach $4.95 billion by 2028.

Creating differentiated designs by leveraging companies' strengths, big data, customer demographics and individual preferences in style has become the new direction in modern clothing design, said Liu Zhuocheng, a fashion designer from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Intelligent transport robots operate at Chinese clothing brand Bosideng's smart logistics center in Changshu city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Liu's team collects big data and merges it with customer profiles from different countries and regions to identify trends and generate personalized designs, which are presented using 3D visualization, replacing traditional pattern-making and sample approval, dramatically improving efficiency.

In 2024, Bosideng launched eight AI-generated patterns and brought nine AI-designed garments to market.

Through breakthroughs in AI large language model technology, big data, cloud computing, and 3D technology, the company optimized key processes. This reduced initial sample development time from 100 days to just 27 and cut sample development costs by over 60 percent.

"Design is the soul of the clothing industry and serves as the bridge connecting technology with art," Gao Dekang, founder, chairman and CEO of Bosideng.

Since 2021, Bosideng has been building an AI innovation lab, exploring new design models driven by AI and big data, and developing a proprietary design-focused AI large language model.

Bosideng integrates decades of design data, user research, and global fashion trends, and strives to create the industry's most comprehensive clothing database.

"AI is comprehensively integrating into every aspect of the clothing industry, bringing entirely new experiences to creation, production, and consumption," said Sun Ruizhe, president of the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

A worker checks an automated high-end yarn production line at a company in east China's Shandong Province on April 15, 2025. (Photo/Sun Zhongzhe)

Bosideng has developed dynamic cold-resistance technology, enabling researchers conducting scientific expeditions in Antarctica to stay warm and comfortable in extreme conditions by wearing its down jackets.

In recent years, Bosideng has continuously increased research and development investment, now holding over 1,600 patents and participating in the formulation and revision of more than 60 international, national, and industry standards.

The company launched the "Dengfeng" series in 2019, featuring premium goose down with 1,000 fill power and 95 percent down content, along with windproof, waterproof, breathable fabrics and aerospace nano-thermal insulation materials. The series became the first product in China's clothing industry to win the gold prize at the China Excellent Industrial Design Awards.

It launched the fully Chinese-developed "Dengfeng 2.0" high-tech down jackets in 2021, followed by the lightweight "Dengfeng LITE" in 2023.

Recently, intelligent temperature-controlled clothing has drawn public attention. These smart garments automatically adjust to environmental and activity-based temperature changes, keeping wearers at a comfortable temperature in various settings.

At Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, researchers developed wearable garments with built-in fiber strain sensors, enabling real-time intelligent health monitoring simply by wearing them.

Empowered by digital technology, clothing manufacturers have not only boosted production efficiency but also made their garments smarter.

Last winter, Bosideng's intelligent manufacturing production base in Changshu city, east China's Jiangsu Province, received an urgent order for 50 pieces of a specific down jacket model, with a required production time of 48 hours. Thanks to intelligent manufacturing, the order was fulfilled on time.

Two exhibitors learn about an "Anta Storm Mecha" jacket at the booth of Chinese sportswear brand Anta during an exhibition at the Jinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

As one of the first excellence-level smart factories recognized by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the facility can produce 8,000 down jackets daily during peak season, said Lai Hedong, director of the Changshu production base.

By connecting to Bosideng's self-developed GiMS industrial internet platform—which links suppliers, processing plants, and franchisees—the factory has achieved consumer-centered digital collaboration encompassing the entire process of research, production, supply, sales and services, reducing product cycles to just 7–14 days.

