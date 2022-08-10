China's garment industry logs stable revenue growth in H1

Xinhua) 09:10, August 10, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's garment industry reported stable increases in revenue and profits in the first half of the year, official data showed Tuesday.

In the first six months, the combined revenue of some 13,000 main garment enterprises gained 4.5 percent year on year to 688.5 billion yuan (about 102 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Total profits of those companies stood at 30.7 billion yuan in the January-June period, up 4 percent from a year ago. The proportion of loss-making enterprises in the sector went down 0.9 percentage points to 27 percent.

Meanwhile, their combined output edged down 1.5 percent year on year to 11.3 billion pieces. The exports of garments and accessories rose 12 percent to 80.2 billion U.S. dollars.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)