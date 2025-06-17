Home>>
Xi says China ready to work with Central Asian countries to safeguard international justice, oppose hegemonism, power politics
(Xinhua) 20:52, June 17, 2025
Xi says China ready to work with Central Asian countries to safeguard international justice, oppose hegemonism, power politics
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.