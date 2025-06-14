Mainland slams DPP for manipulation of judiciary to suppress mainland ship captain

Xinhua) 13:49, June 14, 2025

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday voiced strong opposition against manipulation by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of the judiciary to suppress a ship captain from the mainland.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query after a court in Taiwan's Tainan sentenced a mainland ship captain to three years in prison on Thursday on suspicion of causing damage to a submarine cable.

Noting that damage to underwater cables is a common accident at sea, Zhu said the DPP authorities are deliberately politicizing the case to discredit the mainland and incite cross-Strait tensions.

Zhu further urged the DPP authorities to stop their political manipulation of the accident and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant party.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)