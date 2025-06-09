Fujian to host 17th Straits Forum

Xinhua) 14:10, June 09, 2025

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The 17th Straits Forum will be held in east China's Fujian Province in mid-June, a mainland spokesperson said on Monday.

The main conference is scheduled to be held on June 15, with the primary venue set up in the coastal city of Xiamen, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

This week-long forum will focus on promoting communication among the youth and people at the grassroots level, as well as cultural and economic exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)