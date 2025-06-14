China warns certain countries against emboldening separatists in Taiwan
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday urged relevant countries to abide by the one-China principle and stop sending any wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatists.
Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks while commenting on a chief-of-staff level war-gaming hosted by a civilian group in Taiwan and attended by former senior military officers of the United States and Japan, as well as a U.S.-Taiwan defense industry forum in Taipei.
Noting that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no external interference, Jiang said whoever emboldens "Taiwan independence" separatists will undermine cross-Strait peace and stability and is bound to get burnt for playing with fire.
"Any scheme to solicit foreign support for 'Taiwan independence' and contain China with Taiwan is doomed to fail," he said.
