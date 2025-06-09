7 out of 10 S. Koreans expect President Lee to administer state affairs well: poll

Xinhua) 13:34, June 09, 2025

SEOUL, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Almost seven out of 10 South Koreans expected President Lee Jae-myung to administer state affairs well during his single five-year term, a recent survey showed Monday.

According to Flower Research's poll, 69.4 percent of respondents forecast that Lee would perform state affairs well while 26.5 percent predicted a bad state administration.

Lee was sworn in as the country's 21st president on June 4 following a snap election on the previous day, triggered by the ouster of Lee's predecessor from office over the botched martial law bid last December.

Support for the ruling liberal Democratic Party hit this year's high of 52.9 percent last weekend, up 3.7 percentage points compared to the previous survey.

Approval rating for the major conservative People Power Party declined 3.5 percentage points to 27.6 percent.

The minor left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party recorded a 3.2 percent approval score, while the minor rightist New Reform Party logged a 5.3 percent support.

The result was based on a survey of 1,009 voters conducted from last Friday to Saturday. It had plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)