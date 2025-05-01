Home>>
S. Korean acting president, prime minister Han resigns
(Xinhua) 15:48, May 01, 2025
SEOUL, May 1 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's acting president and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday in a televised address to the nation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ex-S. Korean president Yoon apologizes for not meeting expectations
- Timeline: S. Korean President Yoon's political downfall from martial law to impeachment
- S. Korea's constitutional court upholds President Yoon's impeachment
- Huge South Korea wildfires kill 27
- Chinese tourists expected to flock to Japan, South Korea for cherry blossoms in Qingming holidays: platform
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.