Quotes from Xi: The ocean links the peoples of all countries

(People's Daily App) 10:29, June 09, 2025

President Xi Jinping has called for concerted efforts to safeguard maritime peace and build a maritime community with a shared future. "The ocean does not separate our blue planet into isolated continents; instead, it links the peoples of all countries to form a global community of shared future that remains bound together through thick and thin," Xi said at group meeting with the heads of foreign delegations attending the multinational naval events marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on April 23, 2019.

