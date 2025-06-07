Xi receives visit from Panchen Rinpoche

Xinhua) 09:30, June 07, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, receives a visit from Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Panchen Rinpoche to make greater contributions to promoting ethnic unity and religious harmony, as well as the stability, development and progress in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while receiving a visit from Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po in the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing.

During the visit, Panchen Rinpoche presented Xi with a hada, a traditional Tibetan silk scarf that symbolizes purity and auspiciousness, and briefed the president on his studies and work in recent years.

Congratulating Panchen Rinpoche on the progress he made in various respects, Xi expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche will carry on the glorious tradition of Tibetan Buddhism in loving the country, and resolutely safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity.

Xi called on Panchen Rinpoche to continuously deepen his religious studies and play an even better role in forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, systemically promoting the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, and advancing the modernization drive in Xizang.

Panchen Rinpoche said he will firmly uphold the leadership of the CPC, resolutely safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity, and contribute more to enhancing ethnic solidarity and progress, ensuring that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, and promoting the modernization drive in Xizang.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi during Panchen Rinpoche's visit. Wang and Cai are both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po presents a hada to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2025. Xi received a visit from Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po here on Friday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, receives a visit from Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)