Trump indicates his relationship with Musk is over
NEW YORK, June 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has no intention to repair his relationship with billionaire Elon Musk and indicated their relationship is over, following their heated mutual attacks on social media.
In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said he has no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon. "I'm too busy doing other things," he said.
Asked if he thought his relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Trump said, "I would assume so, yeah," accusing Musk of being "disrespectful to the office of the President."
In the interview, Trump also said there would be "serious consequences" if Musk funds Democratic candidates to run against Republicans who vote in favor of the "One Big Beautiful Bill."
"If he does, he'll have to pay the consequences for that," Trump said, without revealing what those consequences would be.
The feud between Trump and Musk started from the "One Big Beautiful Bill". In the days leading up to their public falling out, Musk had been critical of the GOP-led spending bill that the House passed last month.
Trump indicated he didn't believe that Musk's opposition to the "One Big Beautiful Bill" is jeopardizing the bill's chances of success, saying he's "very confident" that the bill will pass the Senate before July 4.
