Report highlights China's maritime vision, int'l cooperation on ocean governance

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Marking the 17th World Oceans Day, a new report highlighting China's innovative ideas and practical experience in ocean governance was released in Shanghai on Sunday.

Titled "A Maritime Community with a Shared Future and Sustainable Ocean Development -- Joint Actions of China and Its Global Partners," the report proposes advancing ocean sustainability through four key dimensions: technological innovation, rule-making cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and maritime security.

The report, a key outcome of the 2025 Shanghai Forum for a Maritime Community with a Shared Future, was jointly developed by over 200 representatives from government agencies, maritime enterprises, academic institutions, and think tanks.

Noting that this year marks the sixth anniversary of the proposal to build a maritime community with a shared future, Chu Beiping, president of Shanghai Maritime University, said China's vision offers new perspectives for global cooperation amid growing maritime challenges.

Awni Behnam, honorary president of the International Ocean Institute, said in a video address that the launch of this report is a contribution to shaping a maritime community with a shared future and a testament to the enduring spirit of multilateral cooperation in the ocean domain.

"This launch comes at a moment of reflection and action closely aligned with the spirit of World Oceans Day," said Behnam.

Experts and representatives from over 20 countries gathered at the event to discuss global ocean governance and sustainability. They emphasized that the report demonstrates China's strong commitment to international cooperation and could contribute valuable input to the UN Ocean Conference 2025, while expressing hope for broader global consensus on marine protection and sustainable use.

According to Rizka Ardya, a representative of Frontier Logistics Indonesia, China's shipping industry supports its own growth while helping drive the global economy, stabilize supply chains, and promote shared development.

