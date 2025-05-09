China urges relevant countries stop stirring up trouble in South China Sea

Xinhua) 08:28, May 09, 2025

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the recent joint sea and air patrol in the South China Sea by the Philippines, the United States and Australia and their hyping up of the event, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks while responding to a relevant query at a daily news briefing.

Lin said the current situation in the South China Sea is generally stable, with no issues regarding the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by countries under international law.

Activities conducted by countries in the South China Sea should adhere to international law and the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and must not target third countries and jeopardize regional peace and stability, he added.

"The Philippines, violating international law and the DOC, has frequently made infringements and provocations and stirred up troubles at sea," Lin said, adding that it has sought to collude with external forces to disrupt peace in the South China Sea, showing off military power and serving as a pawn, which will ultimately backfire.

Lin pointed out that certain extraterritorial countries, including the United States, have been assembling small circles in the South China Sea, engaging in confrontation in the name of cooperation, showing off military strength under the guise of freedom, and creating chaos in the name of order, posing the greatest risk to peace and stability in the region.

China has been firm in maintaining its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and has worked with regional countries to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, Lin noted.

"We advise relevant countries to cease forming cliques and stirring up trouble in the South China Sea and to stop undermining regional peace and stability," he added.

