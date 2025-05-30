China urges relevant countries to stop stirring up trouble in South China Sea

Xinhua) 10:07, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged relevant countries to cease ganging up and stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, and to refrain from undermining regional peace.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a question regarding the joint patrols conducted by the Philippines and the United States in the South China Sea.

The current situation in the South China Sea is generally stable, and there is no issue with the freedom of navigation and overflight enjoyed by all countries in accordance with international law, Zhang noted.

"Some countries engage in confrontation in the name of cooperation, showcase their military might under the pretext of freedom, and create chaos in the guise of order, emerging as the primary source of risks that undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea," he said.

