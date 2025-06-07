China says recognizing one-China principle aligns with fundamental interests of Guatemala

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said recognizing the one-China principle and developing relations with China align with the fundamental interests of Guatemala and its people.

Spokesperson Lin Jian was addressing a daily news briefing in response to the recent remarks made by Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo during his visit to China's Taiwan region.

Lin said there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

"This is a prevailing international consensus that cannot be challenged," he stressed.

The attempts of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities to manipulate so-called "allied countries" for political purposes are nothing more than self-deceptive theatrics that cannot stop the overriding historical trend toward China's reunification, Lin said

Currently, 183 countries have established diplomatic relations with China, which fully demonstrates that adhering to the one-China principle is aligned with international justice, the will of the people, and the trend of the times, Lin noted.

"We urge governments of relevant countries to have a clear grasp of the overarching trend, heed public sentiment, and make the correct choice as soon as possible," he said.

