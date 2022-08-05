U.S. remains committed to one-China policy: Blinken

(CGTN) 16:37, August 05, 2022

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday reaffirmed the U.S. government's long-standing one-China policy, and stated that the U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence."

"The U.S. remains committed to our one-China policy guided by our commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Communiques and Six Assurances," Blinken said at a press conference.

